GridCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.16 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $327.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Trade By Trade, C-CEX and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, C-CEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

