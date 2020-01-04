Grin (GRIN) Reaches One Day Volume of $22.61 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Grin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00012562 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, KuCoin, Hotbit and Coinall. Grin has a market capitalization of $28.13 million and $22.61 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000625 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001215 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 30,458,640 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, LBank, Coinall, TradeOgre, Bisq, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

