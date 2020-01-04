Guider Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Guider has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. One Guider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $15,529.00 and $39,166.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.25 or 0.05906176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00035954 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

