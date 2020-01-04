GXChain (GXC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.48 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00005230 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, BigONE, DragonEX and QBTC. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $25.31 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Gate.io, Binance, DragonEX, Huobi, BigONE, OTCBTC and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

