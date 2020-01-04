GXChain Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $24.82 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00005186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Bit-Z, Gate.io and Binance. In the last week, GXChain has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016955 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io, Binance, DragonEX, Huobi, QBTC, BigONE and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

