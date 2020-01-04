Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,456,428,000 after buying an additional 4,911,686 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,178,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $640,781,000 after buying an additional 4,887,699 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,695,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,108,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $184,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,872,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $133,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,240 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HAL opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

