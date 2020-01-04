Halo Platform (HALO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million

Halo Platform (CURRENCY:HALO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Halo Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Halo Platform has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Halo Platform has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $4,275.00 worth of Halo Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.01460543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00122092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Halo Platform Coin Profile

Halo Platform launched on September 9th, 2017. Halo Platform’s total supply is 5,356,686,400 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,112,111 coins. Halo Platform’s official Twitter account is @Halo_Platform. The official message board for Halo Platform is medium.com/@haloplatform. The Reddit community for Halo Platform is /r/HaloPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Halo Platform’s official website is www.haloplatform.tech.

Buying and Selling Halo Platform

Halo Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halo Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halo Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halo Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

