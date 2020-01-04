Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on HARP. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Capital began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. 115,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,051. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $361.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 1,107.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 24,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $326,266.50. Also, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 131,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $2,226,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,714 shares of company stock worth $7,842,545.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

