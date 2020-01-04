Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.77.

Several analysts have commented on HAS shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miles Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Hasbro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.71. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $78.09 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.