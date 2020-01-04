Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 2.60

News stories about Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hasbro earned a news impact score of 2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.05. The company had a trading volume of 703,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,145. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $78.09 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.71.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 70.65%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

