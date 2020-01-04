HashBX (HBX) Reaches One Day Volume of $704.00

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 32.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, HashBX has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. One HashBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Bitibu. HashBX has a market capitalization of $615,483.00 and $704.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HashBX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.41 or 0.05930927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029495 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001267 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 627,916,591 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io.

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Bitibu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.