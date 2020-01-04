HashCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded 9% higher against the dollar. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $775,192.00 and $33.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.05907637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029591 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035928 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001248 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

