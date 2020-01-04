Havy Price Reaches $0.0000 (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Havy has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. One Havy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. Havy has a total market cap of $7,628.00 and $3.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Havy alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00476246 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001347 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000421 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Havy Profile

Havy (CRYPTO:HAVY) is a token. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,926,536,603 tokens. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin. The official website for Havy is havy.io.

Buying and Selling Havy

Havy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Havy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Havy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Havy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.