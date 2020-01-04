Hays (LON:HAS) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Hays (LON:HAS) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hays earned a media sentiment score of 2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Hays’ ranking:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Investec began coverage on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hays to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 162 ($2.13).

Shares of HAS traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 179.50 ($2.36). 1,770,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 172.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 157.46. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

