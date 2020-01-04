HBZ coin (HBZ) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $15,398.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HBZ coin token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bitlish, HitBTC and Exmo. During the last week, HBZ coin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ coin is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exmo, Bitlish and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

