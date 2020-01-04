HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 336.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

NASDAQ INO opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after purchasing an additional 335,356 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,860,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. 46.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

