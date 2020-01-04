HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.78.

HCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $38.00 price target on shares of HCP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus upgraded HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCP by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,643,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,433,000 after buying an additional 5,729,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HCP by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,767,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,116 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in HCP by 2,313.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,570,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,109 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in HCP by 11.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,177,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,636 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HCP by 8,802.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,226 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HCP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. HCP has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.52). HCP had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 43.66%. The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCP will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

