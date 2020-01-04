Head to Head Analysis: Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) & Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Cushman & Wakefield’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $490,000.00 677.39 -$13.25 million N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield $8.22 billion 0.55 -$185.80 million ($1.09) -18.87

Nam Tai Property has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cushman & Wakefield.

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property N/A -6.11% -4.20% Cushman & Wakefield -0.24% -1.60% -0.31%

Volatility and Risk

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.5% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nam Tai Property and Cushman & Wakefield, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Cushman & Wakefield 0 2 2 0 2.50

Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.19%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Nam Tai Property.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Nam Tai Property on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. It serves real estate owners and occupiers. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

