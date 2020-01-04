Head-To-Head Analysis: Niu Technologies (NIU) and Its Rivals

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) is one of 37 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Niu Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Niu Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Niu Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Niu Technologies Competitors 861 1962 2063 135 2.29

Niu Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.69%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 11.89%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Niu Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $214.93 million -$50.76 million -6.17 Niu Technologies Competitors $64.39 billion $2.67 billion 9.83

Niu Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Niu Technologies. Niu Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 4.88% 15.23% 6.86% Niu Technologies Competitors -166.71% -8.28% -0.02%

Summary

Niu Technologies beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.