Head to Head Comparison: Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) versus Enel S.p.A. ADS (NYSE:ENLAY)

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) and Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Enel S.p.A. ADS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Enel S.p.A. ADS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 14.07% 9.19% 2.78% Enel S.p.A. ADS 6.36% 10.27% 2.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pinnacle West Capital and Enel S.p.A. ADS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 3 7 3 0 2.00 Enel S.p.A. ADS 0 3 1 0 2.25

Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus price target of $95.45, indicating a potential upside of 7.26%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than Enel S.p.A. ADS.

Dividends

Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Enel S.p.A. ADS pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 68.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel S.p.A. ADS has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Enel S.p.A. ADS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $3.69 billion 2.71 $511.05 million $4.54 19.60 Enel S.p.A. ADS $89.37 billion 0.92 $5.66 billion N/A N/A

Enel S.p.A. ADS has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle West Capital.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats Enel S.p.A. ADS on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,015 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Enel S.p.A. ADS

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines. It is also involved in energy and infrastructure engineering; research and development in sciences and engineering; the cogeneration of electricity and heat; the construction and management of manages port infrastructure; product, plant, and equipment certification; mining; finance; energy products marketing; trading; and fuel trading and logistics operations. In addition, the company engages in construction and management of LNG regasification infrastructure; desalinization and water supply; electricity system monitoring; and optical fiber network operation activities. Further, it provides testing, inspection, and certification; engineering and consulting; legal; metering, remote control, and connectivity through power line communication; business consulting, administrative, management consulting, and corporate planning; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; personnel administration, information technology, real estate, and business; electronic plant installation and repairing; and security services. Additionally, the company offers water systems; public lighting systems and services; upstream gas; electric mobility; and environmental studies services. It operates renewable, wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

