Head to Head Comparison: Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and ZaZa Energy (NASDAQ:ZAZA)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners 15.51% 0.95% 0.80% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and ZaZa Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $288.82 million 12.18 $143.95 million $1.08 24.12 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of -0.67, meaning that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Viper Energy Partners and ZaZa Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 12 1 3.08 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $38.85, indicating a potential upside of 49.12%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats ZaZa Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas.

ZaZa Energy Company Profile

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. As of December 31, 2014, it owned 45,000 net acres with proved reserves of approximately 1,011 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

