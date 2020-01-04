Head-To-Head Contrast: Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) & NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NEVPF)

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics N/A -98.31% -87.34% NeuroVive Pharmaceutical N/A -42.37% -38.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics N/A N/A -$21.28 million ($2.49) -1.44 NeuroVive Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$7.87 million ($0.11) -1.34

Acer Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroVive Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Acer Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroVive Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Acer Therapeutics and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 NeuroVive Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acer Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $26.75, suggesting a potential upside of 647.21%. Given Acer Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Acer Therapeutics is more favorable than NeuroVive Pharmaceutical.

Summary

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical beats Acer Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About NeuroVive Pharmaceutical

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine in Sweden and internationally. Its product portfolio includes NeuroSTAT, a drug candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries; and KL1333 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company also develops NVP015/NV354 drug candidates for mitochondrial diseases; NVP025 drug candidate for mitochondrial myopathies; NV556 and NVP022 drug candidates for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions; and NVP024, a hepatocellular carcinoma program. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has collaboration agreements with Isomerase Therapeutics, Sihuan Pharmaceutical, and Sanofi Korea. The company also has a preclinical collaboration agreement with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for research in genetic mitochondrial disorders. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

