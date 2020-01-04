Head-To-Head Contrast: Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) vs. Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Eyenovia shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of Eyenovia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Eyenovia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology $251.00 million 1.30 -$113.57 million ($2.99) -2.79 Eyenovia N/A N/A -$17.25 million ($1.82) -2.27

Eyenovia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Puma Biotechnology. Puma Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eyenovia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyenovia has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Eyenovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology -33.90% -325.89% -35.81% Eyenovia N/A -165.66% -138.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Puma Biotechnology and Eyenovia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology 3 6 1 0 1.80 Eyenovia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $14.22, suggesting a potential upside of 70.33%. Eyenovia has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.47%. Given Eyenovia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eyenovia is more favorable than Puma Biotechnology.

Summary

Eyenovia beats Puma Biotechnology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

