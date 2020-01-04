HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get HealthStream alerts:

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $181,600.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 98.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 30.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 40.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 174.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,540 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSTM stock remained flat at $$27.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 132,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,443. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05. HealthStream has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $30.00.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.14%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.