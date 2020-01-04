Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.45 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, OKEx and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $22.45 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00187103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.01475706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00038984 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00122919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024669 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,941,788,682 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

