Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 782.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $181.71 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $108.31 and a 52-week high of $183.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.06 and a 200-day moving average of $153.61.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.28. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

