Helium Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Helium has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a total market cap of $118,286.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007152 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,378,750 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,370 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.