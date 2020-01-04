Hellenic Coin Price Hits $0.0147 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 765.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $1.02 million and $2,833.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00585568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010675 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,499,904 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin.

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

