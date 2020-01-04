HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $319,195.00 and approximately $7,032.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,610,738 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

