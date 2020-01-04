HeroNode (HER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,411.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. HeroNode has a market cap of $63,474.00 and $2,411.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX and Token Store. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00187103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.01475706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00122919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024669 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LBank, Token Store, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

