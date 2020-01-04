Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock opened at $145.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.65%.

In related news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $364,375.00. Insiders sold a total of 48,027 shares of company stock worth $7,112,601 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hershey by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,844,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.