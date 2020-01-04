HiCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, HiCoin has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. HiCoin has a market cap of $663,590.00 and approximately $1,021.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About HiCoin

HiCoin (CRYPTO:XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

