HiCoin (XHI) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. HiCoin has a market capitalization of $975,433.00 and $1.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. During the last week, HiCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com.

HiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

