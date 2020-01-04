Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $49.04.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.95 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

