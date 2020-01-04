HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) & CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Head to Head Comparison

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) and HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CHINA CITIC BK/ADR and HITACHI CONSTR/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA CITIC BK/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A HITACHI CONSTR/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares CHINA CITIC BK/ADR and HITACHI CONSTR/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA CITIC BK/ADR 16.23% 10.88% 0.76% HITACHI CONSTR/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Volatility & Risk

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CHINA CITIC BK/ADR and HITACHI CONSTR/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA CITIC BK/ADR $42.15 billion 0.65 $6.73 billion N/A N/A HITACHI CONSTR/ADR $9.30 billion 0.68 $616.88 million N/A N/A

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than HITACHI CONSTR/ADR.

Summary

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR beats HITACHI CONSTR/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHINA CITIC BK/ADR

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company offers corporate and personal loans and deposits; and securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services. It also engages in the capital markets operations and inter-bank operations, including inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase transactions, and debt instruments investment and trading, as well as trading in derivatives and forex markets. In addition, the company offers asset management, finance leasing, and other non-banking financial services. It serves corporations, government agencies, and non-financial institutions; and individual customers and small enterprises. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,435 outlets, including 38 tier-one branches, 112 tier-two branches, and 1,285 sub-branches. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Corporation Limited.

About HITACHI CONSTR/ADR

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments. It also provides parts, such as hydraulic oils and filters, high pressure hoses, ground engaging tools, and remanufacturing components. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd.

