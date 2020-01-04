Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Market Cap of $65.18 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.02 or 0.00109171 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Upbit. Horizen has a market cap of $65.18 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00384760 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00072840 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000373 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,125,725 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Binance, Graviex, COSS, OKEx, BiteBTC, Upbit and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

