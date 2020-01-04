HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Earning Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HSBC earned a daily sentiment score of -4.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSBC. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

HSBC stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. HSBC has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $44.93.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 23.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

