HTMLCOIN Price Up 22% Over Last 7 Days (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 22% against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi and C-Patex. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $11,341.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00058705 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00040416 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00593619 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00236154 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00084835 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001774 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.