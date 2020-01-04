Hubii Network (HBT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Hubii Network token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001735 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, Hubii Network has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Hubii Network has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $301.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.01430441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024566 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00121349 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hubii Network Token Profile

Hubii Network’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork.

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

