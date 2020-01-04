Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -3.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.23. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$3.98 and a 1-year high of C$10.42.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$384.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

