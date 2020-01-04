Humaniq (HMQ) Market Cap Hits $1.40 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $80,521.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

