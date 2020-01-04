Huobi Token Reaches Market Cap of $704.11 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $704.11 million and $127.99 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00039298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, LBank and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.41 or 0.05930927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029495 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,284,047 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, Huobi, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.