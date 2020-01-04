Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Posts Earnings Results

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:HURC opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $44.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HURC. BidaskClub raised Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

