Hush Reaches Market Capitalization of $304,901.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Hush has a total market cap of $304,901.00 and approximately $158.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges including Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00385878 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00072438 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00109598 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000910 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001412 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,076,030 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

