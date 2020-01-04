Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.82.

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

In related news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $59,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,195,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,053,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,325,000 after acquiring an additional 477,293 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 19.5% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,971,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,191,000 after buying an additional 484,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 40.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 384,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,235,000 after buying an additional 111,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 97.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after buying an additional 150,665 shares in the last quarter. 37.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

