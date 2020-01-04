HYCON (HYC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.54 Million

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $442,573.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.01460543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00122092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON’s total supply is 2,998,984,164 coins and its circulating supply is 2,113,081,218 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HYCON

HYCON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

