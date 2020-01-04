Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HADAX and DDEX. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $9,066.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HADAX, Bancor Network, DDEX, Bgogo and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

