HyperCash Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.57 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $47.01 million and approximately $10.57 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00014386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, EXX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00187645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.01463641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00122238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,472,650 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Coinnest, HitBTC, EXX, Huobi, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bithumb, Binance, Allcoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

