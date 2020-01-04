Hyperion Price Up 0.2% This Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Hyperion has a total market cap of $21.40 million and $1.19 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for $0.0676 or 0.00000921 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bgogo and Bibox. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

