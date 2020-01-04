I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,599.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.36 million and $4,599.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0760 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00040031 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00594205 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 110.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000920 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,896,296 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

